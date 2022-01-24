Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch potential launch dates revealed

While it's only been a couple of months since Google released the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, we already have received a considerable amount of information about its upcoming products, such as Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch. Now, a new leak has revealed the potential launch dates of Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel Watch. If you've been waiting for Google to release these devices, you shouldn't wait long because it could be a while before Google has them ready for you.

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch launch date

According to leaker Jon Prosser, Google will announce the Pixel Watch on May 26, 2022. The leaker claims that Google will launch this device at its annual I/O developer conference, which is generally held in May. Pixel Watch was originally planned to debut alongside the Pixel 6 series in October last year. However, it was delayed and the launch had been shifted to Q1, 2022. Now, it looks like we'll receive the devices in Q2, 2022.

In a separate leak, popular leaker Max Jambor has revealed that Google Pixel 6a will also debut in May 2022. If the leaks are to be believed, Google will debut both the devices at its annual I/O conference.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 6a will be another mid-range budget smartphone from Google. It will carry the same design as the Pixel 6 series with a 'camera bar' at the back. It is expected to be powered by the same Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 series. However, Google is set to cut some corners to bring down the cost of the device. Leaks claim that it will have a trimmed-down camera in comparison to the Pixel 6. It is also said to feature a polycarbonate back instead of a glass back.

On the other hand, Google Pixel Watch is expected to be the company's first device in the new market. Previous leaks and renders have suggested that the smartwatch will feature a round display. It'll be powered by Google's new Wear OS and will feature some exclusive watch faces and features. It is said to be powered by the same processor Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs on, i.e. the Exynos W920.

What are your expectations from the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a? What features would you like to see on these devices? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Jon Prosser, Max Jambor