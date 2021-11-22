Google Pixel 6a may arrive with a smaller footprint, and no headphone jack

We have new rumors concerning the more affordable variant of the Google Pixel 6 series. The new Google Pixel 6A may arrive with similar design traits found on its larger and more expensive brothers, but the most crucial change is that this could be the first midrange Pixel phone to ditch the headphone jack.

Thanks to a recent collaboration between 91Mobiles and well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, we have what could be our first detailed look at the upcoming Google Pixel 6A.

These images show us a more affordable Pixel 6A that looks pretty much like a copy of the vanilla Pixel 6. For instance, we get the same camera hump with a black strip that packs two cameras and a flash, a display with a hole-punch selfie camera, and a USB-C port on the bottom, placed next to the speaker the microphone of the device. We don’t see a physical fingerprint sensor, which could mean that the new Pixel 6A could arrive with an under-display fingerprint reader, which is kinda cool.

What’s not cool is that we seem to be missing the headphone jack, meaning that this new midranger could be Google’s first midranger phone to ditch the audio jack that was a feature-packed in every single one of its predecessors. Whatever the case, the new Pixel 6A is also expected to be smaller than the other Pixel 6 devices, as it would measure 152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm, and it is believed that it will feature a 6.2-inch display. In contrast, the Pixel 6 measures 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, and it sports a slightly larger 6.4-inch display.

There is no clue when Google may release the Pixel 6A, and remember that these are rendered images, meaning that there’s no way to confirm or deny that this is indeed the final design of the Pixel 6A. So remember to take this information with some salt.

Source: 91Mobiles

Via: The Verge