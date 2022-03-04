Google Pixel 6a may arrive later than expected

We have new information about Google’s upcoming products. The latest rumors concerning the Google Pixel 6a claim that the new phone may not arrive as soon as we expected, as Google may have opted to delay the launch of this device until July.

According to well-known leaker Jon Prosser, the new Google Pixel 6a may arrive until July. This information was revealed earlier today on the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, where he confirmed that the new Google Pixel Watch is still scheduled to launch on Thursday, March 26. However, he emphasized that Google always changes the final announcement dates of its devices, so anything can happen. Unfortunately, his sources claim that the new Pixel 6a may arrive late in July due to the chip shortage.

This rumor also suggests that the Google Pixel Watch may also be delayed to launch alongside the Google Pixel 6a. Whatever the case, we know that both products are getting closer to being announced, as they have been spotted recently in the inventory system of one US carrier. However, it seems that we may have to wait a bit longer than expected. Remember that the Google Pixel 5a was also affected by the ongoing chip shortage. The device was announced until August 17, 2021, and was launched on August 26. So, a late July launch may not be so bad after all.

Source: YouTube