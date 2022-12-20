Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Pixel 6a and other fantastic devices on sale

We start today’s deals with huge savings from Amazon.com, where you will find several Google Pixel devices on sale, starting with the Pixel 6a, now available for as low as $299, thanks to a very compelling 33 percent discount. This great smartphone usually sells for $449, which means you can score $150 in savings.

The Google Pixel 6a launched in July 2022, which makes it a great choice for anyone looking for a new smartphone, as it comes with fast and snappy software and a long-lasting battery life that will get you up to 24 hours of regular use. You also get 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, Google’s proprietary Tensor chip under the hood, and one of the best cameras in an Android device without breaking the bank.

If you don't care about high refresh rate, wireless charging, a glass back and a few other tidbits, this should be your phone. It's a Pixel, but less expensive.

You can also opt for the Google Pixel 6 series, which is also on sale, and now starting at 430 on the base model, which comes with a 28 percent discount, representing $169 savings for anyone interested in picking one up. This model also comes with 128GB storage space, a Google Tensor processor, and a powerful camera setup. And if you want more power, you can also consider going for the Pixel 6 Pro, as it now sells for $620 thanks to a 31 percent discount that will get you $279 savings.

And if you want one of Google’s latest offerings, you can also check out the Google Pixel 7, which now starts at $499 thanks to the latest 17 percent discount. This model usually goes for $599, which means you get to save $100. Either way, you will be getting a fantastic smartphone with an excellent camera in every case.