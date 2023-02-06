Take advantage of the latest deals available at Best Buy and Amazon, where you will find the Google Pixel 6a and other great Android devices on sale

We start today’s offers with a killer deal that will be the perfect option for anyone looking to get an excellent device for less, as the Google Pixel 6a is now available for just $249. This device was launched in July 2022, so it’s still a very relevant and powerful option. It arrived with a $450 price tag, meaning that picking up one of these phones today will help you score instant $200 savings.

Google Pixel 6a If you don't care about high refresh rate, wireless charging, a glass back and a few other tidbits, this should be your phone. It's a Pixel, but less expensive. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently allowing you to score huge savings on one of the most popular Android devices of 2022, as the Google Pixel 6a is now up for grabs for just $250 with an activation today. Now, this will get you a new and unlocked device working on any of America’s largest carriers, enabling you to activate your new device on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint. You also have the chance to activate your service on Google Fi. The process is straightforward, and it will take you less than 10 minutes to complete it.

Remember that the Google Pixel 6a comes packed with a 6.13-inch display and long-lasting battery life that will keep you going for up to 24 hours. You also get a 12MP shooter that won’t be as great as the ones packed on the more expensive and latest models, but it won’t disappoint, as Google’s devices are well known for their impressive shots and video recording capabilities. Plus, you also get to enjoy all the goodies that come with Google’s software, as this device also supports Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode.

And if you don’t feel like activating your new device today, remember that you can also get the Google Pixel 6a for $299 at Amazon.com, thanks to a 33 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings for anyone interested. And if you’re still not sold on this fantastic device, remember that you can also score 17 percent savings on the latest Pixel 7 series, meaning that you can get the base model for $499, while the Pro variant will set you back $749.