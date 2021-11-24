Google Pixel 6a to feature Tensor SoC, might lag behind in the camera department

Google Pixel 6a is rumored to keep the same Tensor chip from the Pixel 6 series, but the smartphone might not feature as great cameras as its higher-priced siblings.

Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro arrived only a month ago, but we're already getting information about the Google Pixel 6a. Last week, the design of the Google Pixel 6a leaked, which revealed a lot of similarities with its high-priced siblings. At the time, it was rumored that Google might tone down the Tensor chip in the Pixel 6a to lower its price, however, it doesn't seem so.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google will not ship the same high-grade cameras found in the Pixel 6 series in the Pixel 6a. The publication found a piece of code in the Google Camera app APK which suggests that the yet-to-be-released smartphone with the codename ‘Bluejay’, which is said to be the Pixel 6a, will feature the same camera found in all the Pixels from 3 to 5a.

According to the leak, the Pixel 6a will come with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor. In addition to the 12.2MP Sony sensor, the Pixel 6a is said to come with a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide lens. There's also mention of an 8MP IMX355 sensor for the front camera. The front camera is the same sensor found in the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, however, the back cameras, at least on paper, sound lower-quality than the flagship models.

Thankfully, the only downgrade (reported until now) is in the camera section. The report from 9to5Google states that Google will be keeping the same Tensor chipset found in the Pixel 6 series in the Pixel 6a. In addition, the report also claims that the smartphone will feature the same set of capabilities that the Pixel 6 boast, like Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, camera features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser, and on-device translations.

However, this is only a speculation for now. The company could call Qualcomm for help and ship a mid-range chipset inside the next-generation Pixel a smartphone — something that the company has been doing with its previous a-series smartphone.

A few days ago, the first Pixel 6a leak surfaced. Even though the smartphone is said to be months away, the leaks for the Pixel 6a are underway. However, if you are not willing to wait months for the next-gen Pixel 6a smartphone, you might as well consider the vanilla $699 Google Pixel 6. Verizon is running a fantastic buy one, get one deal on the Pixel 6 series which you might want to check out if you're in for a Pixel smartphone this fall.

Via: 9to5Google