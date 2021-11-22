Alleged Google Pixel 6a leak suggests a familiar design

Alleged images of the upcoming Google Pixel 6a smartphone have been leaked. The smartphone might feature a similar design as that of the Pixel 6 series.

It's only been a month since the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro went on sale. The smartphones have had a rough start — due to the quality issues with the devices — but the smartphone is still one of the best Android smartphones one can get for $599. Now, alleged images of the upcoming budget variant of the Pixel 6 smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a, have been leaked by @OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles).

Taking a first look at the Pixel 6a renders, it seems that Google will bring a similar "camera bar" design to the budget Pixel smartphone. As it can be seen in the images, the Pixel 6a seems to sport the same black camera strip with two cameras and flash on the back as the Pixel 6. In addition, a USB C port, a speaker, and a microphone can be seen at the bottom. What's missing from the leaked Pixel 6a renders is the 3.5mm headphone jack.

As noted by 9to5Google, the smartphone might lack the in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, the smartphone might feature a fingerprint scanner on the lock button. Moreover, 9to5Google notes that the renders show Pixel 6a with a center punch-hole camera upfront. The report says that punch-hole camera "might not be confirmed, but seems likely given that’s what the flagship offerings use."

The leak from 91Mobiles also suggests that the Pixel 6a will be quite a compact smartphone in comparison to the Pixel 6 series. According to the report, the device will measure in at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm with a slightly thicker camera bump. It'll have a 6.2-inch OLED display which will be a bit smaller than the 6.4-inch display on the Pixel 6.

For now, there's no word on the launch of the Google Pixel 6a. Given that the Pixel 6 series just came out, and keeping in mind the chip shortage and supply constraints, it might be months before we see Google officially release the device.

Rumored Google Pixel 6a Specifications

In addition to the renders, 91Mobiles has also shared some of the images of the upcoming Google Pixel 6a. The report from the publication says that it "expects" the Pixel 6a to be a "step up" from its predecessor. It says that Google might go ahead and announce the device with a "lighter" version of the Tensor SoC, called Tensor Lite, or Google might give the contract to Qualcomm and ship the device with Snapdragon 778G.

Other than that, the publication says that it "expects" a big bump in camera hardware on the Pixel 6a as well. It says that the primary camera on the Pixel 6a "may" be the same as the Pixel 6, i.e, the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 50 MP sensor. The smartphone could feature 6GB of RAM (Pixel 6 has 8GB) and come with up to 128GB of internal storage. Similar to the Pixel 6, the smartphone could feature Android 12, or rather Android 12.1 by the time it launches, out of the box.

Google Pixel 6 Check out Google's latest Pixel smartphone with Google's own custom Tensor chipset, 50 MP camera, Android 12, and much more!

Via: 91Mobiles, 9to5Google