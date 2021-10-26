The Pixel 6 Series has been one of the most anticipated set of devices arranged to launch this year, and, at its fall event, Google finally made them official, pricing, specifications, availability, design, and all. The smaller of the two phones announced, the Pixel 6 comes in at a shockingly low price of $599 in this market filled with flagship-level options around eight hundred dollars. So, does the device make any compromises?
With this article, we’ll help you learn everything you need to know about the Pixel 6 and answer some of the questions you may have on your mind.
Note: If you’re interested in the larger of two options, check out our in-depth piece on the Google Pixel 6 Pro by clicking (or tapping) on its highlighted name.
Pricing and Availability
The Pixel is now available for pre-order, with deliveries scheduled for November, leading well into 2022 for some. In case you aren’t able to get an order in, Google is running a waitlist, so keep your eye on that. But coming to the pricing, as mentioned earlier, Pixel 6 starts at $599 for its 128GB version and is available in a 256GB version too. Both models feature 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
|Storage
|Price
|
128GB
|
$599
|
256GB
|
$699
-
Colors
The Google Pixel 6 retails in three dual-tone colorways, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black, and Kinda Coral, and they all feature a matte black aluminum rail.
Kinda Coral features a red-ish band on the top, with the rest of the back being a light orange. Sorta Seafoam has a yellow-ish top portion with a pastel green shade covering the remaining majority, while the Stormy Black colorway features a light grey top with a black/ dark grey back for the rest of the phone.
Specifications
Now, getting into the details of the Pixel 6, the smaller frame of the device houses a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz — the Pixel 6 Pro refreshes at 120Hz. It also leaves out the curved display in favor of a flat design with larger bezels. Nevertheless, it still has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and the At a Glance and Now Playing functionality.
The hole punch in the panel houses an 8MP fixed focus sensor with an 84-degree field of view, and on the rear is a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Wide camera and 12MP Ultrawide (with 114-degree field of view), housed in the same polarizing bar design seen on Pixel 6 Pro.
The device uses Google’s Tensor processor that makes available a host of new AI-based camera features. Magic Eraser is one such example, which can remove unwanted objects from an image. To give a little insight on video recording, the rear camera can record 4K footage at 60 frames per second while the front is limited to 1080p at 30.
For security, Google is finally using an in-display fingerprint scanner and bundles the Titan M2 co-processor to encrypt your data.
And lastly, powering all the hardware is a 4614mAh cell capable of 30W fast charging, meaning you can have 50% charge in 30 minutes. It also supports wireless charging via the Qi standard, third-party chargers can achieve 12W, while the Pixel Stand can apply 21W.