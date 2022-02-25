Google says that Pixel 6 Wi-Fi and other issues will be fixed in March

The Google Pixel 6 series are some of the best Android phones on the market today, but as with all Pixel phones made in the past, it comes with several software issues. The February patch introduced a new problem that was related to Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi connection would shut off randomly or when the device would go to sleep, making users frustrated as they would miss out on important notifications or use their mobile data. Google acknowledged the issue and promised that it would get it fixed in the upcoming March update.

Several reports on Google support forums and on Reddit confirm that many have the same Wi-Fi connection issue, and some also report similar problems for Bluetooth. The current fix includes manually toggling the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options off and on, which is far from ideal.

Thankfully, a Google representative acknowledged the problem on Reddit (via XDA-Developers) and said that the upcoming March security patch would fix the problems experienced by many Pixel 6 users.

“Thanks so much for reporting this issue, we’re sorry that you’re experiencing it. After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March. If you’d like to explore other options in the meantime, please get in touch with our support team, which is prepared to help you.”

The Google Pixel 6 received numerous reports of software issues, and there were reportedly also some hardware issues when the device launches last year in October. We heard reports of display flickering and green lines, slow charging speeds, slow and inaccurate fingerprint sensors, network issues, and many, many more. What’s worse is that the December and the latest security patches were supposed to have fixes included for a lot of problems – and while they did fix many of the reported issues, they introduced new ones. Needless to say, this isn’t the experience anyone wants when purchasing a device at flagship prices, and users are unhappy.

We just have to wait and see if Google will fix the problems in the next update and whether it will introduce any new software bugs.