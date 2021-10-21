Google announced its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro earlier this week. The moment Google’s keynote kicked off, the Pixel 6 series was available to pre-order from the online Google store. However, people were facing issues placing an order for the smartphone. Twitter was filled with people posting Google store screenshots with an “R013” error.

Me: Hey Google, tell me a scary story

Google: #R013 — Chauncey 💬 (@ChadEBlanton) October 19, 2021

Wasn't expecting it to be this hard to give Google $1000+ USD #R013 pic.twitter.com/ygs4UYI0kg — Paul's Hardware (@paulhardware) October 19, 2021

Even after people placed an order, shipping dates were a miss. Some people who preordered the device at the start got shipping dates of late November whereas some people who placed an order later in the day got the shipping dates of the next few weeks. However, all the issues seem to have been resolved by Google now. You can now pre-order the Pixel 6. Check out our comprehensive guide on how to place a pre-order for Google Pixel 6.

But if a particular model that you’re trying to buy is sold out, Google will now give you an option to “Join waitlist”. 9to5Google says that the option to “Join waitlist” has existed earlier, but it was available only for future or more high-profile products. Now, the option has been enabled for Pixel 6 pre-orders.

Google announced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this month. It is Google’s true flagship device after a long time. It features Google’s first-ever custom silicon, called Tensor, a premium design, and high-grade cameras. Are you willing to pick up a Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? Have you placed your pre-order yet? Let us know in the comments section below!

