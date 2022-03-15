Google Pixel 6 update brings Night Sight camera mode to Snapchat

Google's March update for Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro brings support for Night Sight camera mode in third-party apps. Even though the March update has yet to be made available on the Pixel 6 series, the Night Sight mode feature is already available thanks to a new update to the "Pixel Camera Services" that has started rolling out.

The app, Pixel Camera Services, is now available on the Play Store. Google, in the latest update changelog, writes that the update brings support for features like " Night Sight to some 3rd party apps". Although only Snapchat only supports it, for now, the changelog suggests that Google will enable the functionality on other social media apps as well, such as Instagram.

As 9to5Google notes, a new moon icon will appear underneath the flash icon in the Snapchat app's viewfinder. Tapping on the button will enable the Night Sight mode. Google has shared some images showcasing the before-and-after effect of the Night Sight mode in the Snapchat app (shown above).

Even though the feature is rolling out, most of the users can't use it yet as Google is yet to release the March update for the Pixel 6 series. After the stable March update for the Pixel 6 series is available, all of the latest Google flagship users will be able to utilize the Night Sight camera mode in Snapchat (and maybe Instagram in the future as well).