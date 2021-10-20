Google finally took wraps off Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro yesterday. The new flagship Pixel series from Google features the Mountain View giant’s first-ever custom silicon chipset, called Tensor, high-grade cameras, premium design, Android 12, and much more. But before the unveiling of the smartphone, we knew pretty much everything about the smartphone. The Pixel 6 series became one of the most leaked smartphones in history.

One of the leaks from reputed tipster SnoopyTech claimed that Google will be offering four major Android OS updates with Pixel 6 and five years of security updates. This change would’ve improved the company’s position in front of its counterpart — Apple — who’s known for providing updates to its iPhones even six years after its release. Google is also infamous for providing unfinished software updates to the Pixels who are known for getting performance issues after Android updates.

And, with the introduction of its Tensor SoC on Google Pixel 6, the company could’ve optimized Android to its liking from the start. But, this isn’t the case. Google is offering five years of Android updates to the Pixel 6 series, but just for security patches. Major Android OS updates are still guaranteed only for three years, till October 2024. This is the same as previous generation Pixels and what most OEMs offer.

In a statement to The Verge, Google says that “Users will still get at least 3 years of OS updates, after which we’re committing to ensure that Pixels will stay up-to-date and secure. The frequency and categories of updates will depend on the capabilities and needs of the hardware.”

Now, you could argue by saying that Google labels “Guaranteed Android version updates” with “at least till October 2024,” but historically, Google only extends this by only a few months. Google, still, isn’t ready for the Android updates cycle we would’ve liked to see with Pixel 6, but, hey, the five years of security updates is at least a start.

Via: AndroidPolice