The Pixel 6 has recently entered the market with Google’s new proprietary Tensor chip, and it seems that more Android OEMs are already considering following the same path. However, it seems that having a custom in-house chip isn’t necessarily the best option, as these new processors aren’t as potent as the offerings from other companies that have more experience in the field.

It seems that the Tensor chipset that comes under the hood of the latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro isn’t as powerful as we thought. The new processor was constructed using Samsung’s 5nm tech, and it packs a peculiar CPU configuration, as it comes with two Cortex-X1, two (2018) Cortex-A76, and four A55 cores. The X1 core is the primary core in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processors, so we expected to see similar output. However, recent test results found at Geekbench reveal that the Tensor chip delivers lower multi-core score performance when compared to their counterparts.

The results show that the vanilla variant of the Pixel 6 series managed to achieve a 2812 multi-core score. On the other hand, the Pro model scored a 2,855 multi-core score, but both devices are easily outperformed by the Snapdragon 888 and the Exynos processor, as the first one reached a 3,741 multi-core score, and Samsung’s Exynos came in at second place with a score of 3,302. However, Geekbench also mentions that the X1 core ran at only 2.8 GHz, even though it usually runs at 2.9 or even 3.0 GHz.

This may seem like bad news for anyone who recently bought a new Google Pixel 6, even more so when we consider that Google’s Tensor chip has just reached the market, and it will soon have to face the successors of the Snapdragon 888 and the Exynos 2100. However, we must remember that Google wanted its chip to have the best tools for machine learning tasks, so maybe it wasn’t necessarily focusing on power. The Tensor chip has the components Google believed necessary for image processing and other essential tasks to help the new Pixel 6 series deliver fantastic image quality in both photos and video. I just know that I’ll be waiting to see Jaime Rivera’s comparison videos on our YouTube Channel to see the Pixel 6 go against other devices in the market.

Via GSM Arena