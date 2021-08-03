Google has teased us with high-quality render images, showcased the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices’ design, and revealed that both smartphones would be equipped with their own custom-built Tensor chipset coming later this fall. The company, however, didn’t go into detail about any of the components or devices.

While Google hasn’t confirmed anything, it has publicly said that the Google Pixel 6 series will be available in the eight following countries (via XDA-Developers):

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

Japan

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Unfortunately, that’s bad news for a lot of Pixel enthusiasts who have been waiting for years to get their hands on the Pixel devices in their home countries. It’s currently unknown if Google will expand to more regions in the near future. Google also hasn’t shared the exact date of launch in these countries, but it hints that they’ll be released sometime in September or sometime in Q4 2021. Also, let’s not forget that the list of these countries could easily increase after the launch event, and things can still happen before the event.

As for what we know so far about the Google Pixel 6 series, we know the name, we know there’ll be two devices, Pixel 6 and a more premium version Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices will be powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset and have a number of software improvements and AI-enhanced features such as Live Translate.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available in three new colors, and the smaller variant will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ flat 90Hz display, while the Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ slightly curved 120Hz display. The Pixel 6 will have two cameras, a main and an ultrawide, while the Pro variant will add an extra telephoto sensor offering up to 4x optical zoom capabilities.