It seems that Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaks and rumors are just about to get better. Google recently announced that it will unveil its new flagship lineup on Tuesday, October 19, which is less than two weeks from now. However, the latest information leaked by a German retailer deliver contains one of the most vital aspects of the upcoming devices, their possible price tag, and availability.

According to a canned ad from German retailer Saturn, the new Google Pixel 6 will be available in stores on October 28, and it will cost €649. This information was found over at a deals website called mydealz.de, and it was discovered by Twitter users @Nils Ahrensmeier. The deals page also suggests that the new Pixel 6 will arrive with a free pair of Bose headphones that usually go for €269, but only when customers pre-order their new device between October 19 and October 27.

Seems like the German Retailer "Mediamarkt" spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and confirms the 649 Price.

Source: https://t.co/H2wXIX8Lz4 pic.twitter.com/SvZMZiYIdL — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) October 6, 2021

This information makes lots of sense, considering that the official announcement of the Google Pixel 6 series will take place on October 19. So this makes us believe that the Pixel 6 series will be available for pre-order as soon as the devices get announced.

The poster also confirms some of the Google Pixel 6 specs, where we get to see 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a 6.4-inch display, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. These specs and the €679 price tag would set this device in the same category as the iPhone 13 mini, which arrives with the same 128GB storage.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. So we will have to wait for future leaks that reveal a possible price tag and features. The best part is that if you get the new Pixel 6 on pre-order, you would basically end up paying just €410 for your new phone, and that’s a very compelling deal.

Via Twitter

Source MyDealz