The Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more devices are on sale today

We have great news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Android device. Early Black Friday deals are currently letting pick up the new Google Pixel 6 for just $499 after receiving a $100 discount over at Best Buy. This phone comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Google’s own Tensor chip. The $499 price tag can be attained when you activate your device immediately, but you can also take it home and activate it later by paying $549, which will get you $50 savings.

You can also pick up the latest foldable devices from Samsung, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 currently sells for just $650 after an eligible trade-in and the latest Black Friday savings. The device regularly sells for $1,800, but trading in two of your current devices will allow you to shave $900 off the final price tag of your new device, to which you can add the ongoing Black Friday savings to pick up the unlocked 256GB storage version. However, you can also get this price tag if you choose to purchase your phone on T-Mobile’s or US Cellular’s networks. And if you want the 512GB storage variant, you will need to add $100 to the final price tag.

Google Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 OnePlus 9 Pro

The smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale, and you can get yours or as low as $300 via trade-in. This will get you a new, unlocked device with 128GB storage, or pick up the 256GB variant for $50 more. And if you want to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21, you can pick up the vanilla variant for just $150, while the Ultra goes for $450.

Suppose you don’t feel like trading in any of your devices to get some savings on your next smartphone. In that case, you can also head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the latest OnePlus 9 Series receiving $170 savings, leaving the vanilla variant up for grabs at $659 and the Pro model for $899. Finally, the OnePlus 8T is maybe the most affordable variant without a trade-in, as it currently sells for $499 after a 33 percent discount.