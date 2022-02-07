Google Pixel 6 sales might not have been that great after all

During its Q4 2021 earnings call, Google touted that the Pixel 6 series is selling excellently and the Pixel phones broke all the "quarterly sales records" last quarter. However, it might not be the case. According to the new report, Pixel 6 sales have only been moderate.

YouTuber Marton Barcza, popularly known as TechAltar, obtained data from Counterpoint Research that give us more insights about the Pixel 6 sales. According to the report, Pixel phones sales went up only 7% year-over-year in Q4 of 2021 in comparison to the sales number during the same quarter last year. However, in December month, sales went up 14% showing the growth Google is claiming.

In a separate report, Counterpoint Research stated that Google's smartphone sales went up by 56% year-over-year in Q4. The company took 6th place in the US market with only 1% share, only behind companies like OnePlus and Alcatel.

Given the supply chain issues, and the fact that Google Pixel 5a launched only in Japan and the US, and the Pixel 6 launched only in North America and a bunch of European countries, Google's smartphone division growth is condemnable.

Google is slowly expanding to more and more countries — the Pixel 6 series launched in Spain and Italy last week — it's worth pondering where Google will be positioned in the smartphone market in a couple of years' time.

Via: 9to5Google