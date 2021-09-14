Google sells its first-party cases like all other companies, but the fabric cases have been very popular ever since they were first released alongside the Pixel devices. Sadly, the company didn’t make one for this year’s Google Pixel 5a, but it looks like the company will offer it for the upcoming Pixel 6 series.

VoiceComm’s website (via @rquandt and XDA-Developers), which is a North American mobile accessory distributor, confirms that Google will offer new fabric cases for the Google Pixel 6 duo. There will be a number of colors available for each device, as listed below:

Google Pixel 6 : Stormy Sky, Light Rain, and Cotton Candy

Google Pixel 6 Pro : Stormy Sky, Light Frost, Golden Glow, and Soft Sage

The listing also mentions that the cases will cost $29 apiece, and the following description is included for each listing:

Stylish colors and machine-washable fabric keep the case looking great season after season

The slim, raised-edge design helps keep the screen and camera safe from scratches

Uses over 70% recycled material, including fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles

It’s made to fit the Pixel perfectly, so users can still use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to Google Assistant

Keep the case on for wireless charging or using Battery Share

Interestingly, the description also mentions that both devices will support Active Edge and Battery Share features. The Pixel 5 did not have Active Edge; however, it supported Battery Share, whereas the Pixel 4 series only had the Active Edge functionality. It seems like everyone’s favorite – including my – feature will finally return on the Pixel 6 duo. Do make sure to take it with a grain of salt, as these listings can at times be inaccurate and provide false information, and the text could simply just be a placeholder for the time being.

Whatever the case is (pun intended), there is a possibility of the feature making a comeback. Are you excited about the news of the new Pixel 6 fabric case? Let us know in the comments below!