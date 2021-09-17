The upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are getting tons of attention. Indeed, its revolutionary new design stands out in a seal of squared slabs, but that’s not the only thing that makes these devices unique. Google already revealed the design and several other details about the upcoming devices, but it didn’t reveal everything that’s coming. So, it’s always exciting to get rumors suggesting what we may or may not get with these devices. The latest information from a well-known source suggests that the higher-end Google Pixel 6 Pro would feature an LTPO display, which also means that we could get variable refresh rates.

A little late but we confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is LTPO…Also confirmed that there will be a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6" OLED. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 15, 2021

Previous information suggests that Google’s new flagship devices may arrive in the last week of October, which means that leaks and rumors will start to get even more interesting as we get closer to the date of the possible launch. We do, however, know several details about the upcoming device. Google itself revealed the design of both the vanilla and the Pro variants of the Pixel 6, but some details still need official confirmation.

According to Ross Young, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature an LTPO display and not just any LTPO display, but the E5 OLED display panel, which debuted with the iQOO series earlier this year. This display managed to score an A+ on DisplayMate’s test, which also led this device to receive the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display award, which means that the new display on the Pixel 6 Pro will be amazing.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 6 Pro will offer a native resolution of 3120 x 1440p and up to 120Hz refresh rates. It could also feature an amazing camera with a 50MP primary camera that would work along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and 48MP telephoto to give us amazing shots. Other features include 23W wireless charging and a weird CPU configuration.

Via XDA Developers