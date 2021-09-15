Almost everybody has been talking about the new devices announced earlier during the latest Apple California Streaming event. Cupertino announced the new iPhone 13 lineup, a new iPad mini, and more. However, we are always happy to see information about upcoming devices, even more so when we’re talking about the new Google Pixel 6 and its Pro variant.

We have tons of official information about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series, but we are always looking to get new rumors that give us a better idea of what’s coming. The latest leak reveals new information about the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera, while it ‘confirms’ some of the previous rumors.

According to the information revealed by the guy over at XDA Developers, the new Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature a new 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera sensor. We could also see a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens and the IMX586 4X telephoto camera that’s the same 48MP camera sensor we get in the OnePlus 8T and other devices. This information would confirm that the new Pixel 6 Pro is indeed bringing massive upgrades to its camera setup, but that’s not all. We could also see a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor in the front, which is better than the 8MP selfie camera we’ve received in the latest Pixel iterations.

However, upgrades don’t stop there, as the camera is also expected to feature a “baby mode” and a “motion deblur” option, even though there’s no precise information as to what these modes will do. Still, it is believed that they will take advantage of the camera and AI components of the new Tensor chip.

We then find out that the new Google Pixel 6 Pro will allegedly feature a 1440p display that would be able to support 120Hz refresh rates at maximum resolution. We would also see a 5,000mAh battery and 128GB storage options and WiFi 6E, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and more. However, we say goodbye to the Active Edge feature that would allow users to squeeze their phones to launch their digital assistant.

Source XDA Developers