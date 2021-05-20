Alright, the floodgates of Pixel 6 series leaks have truly opened ahead of a potential September 30 launch. Just a few days ago, renders of the Pixel 6 series surfaced online, giving us our first look at the upcoming Google flagships. Now, higher-resolution CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked by reliable tipster @OnLeaks.

Let’s start with the cameras, because that’s what Google’s Pixel smartphones have garnered acclaim for. The new renders clearly show a rectangular lens opening, which can only mean one thing – a periscope-style telephoto lens that will bring some serious camera zoom upgrade to the Pixel 6 Pro. The last time Google used a telephoto camera on its smartphones was the Pixel 4 series two years ago.

As per a previous leak, the upcoming Google flagship will deliver a 5x optical zoom range. It is also a sign that Google is finally trying to catch up with the competition (read: Samsung, Sony, HUAWEI, Xiaomi, OPPO, and VIVO) by adopting a hot camera trend that is not actually a gimmick. Notably, the upcoming phone might use a self-designed chip codenamed ‘Whitechapel’ instead of a Qualcomm processor.

Google is also tipped to finally ditch the 12MP wide-angle camera that we’ve seen on Pixel phones over the years, in favor of a high-resolution Sony sensor. Moreover, there are rumors claiming that the main camera uses a 50MP sensor. We’ve already seen rival brands embracing the trend of 50MP primary cameras in 2021 on phones such as the OPPO Find X3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Additionally, the leak (via Digit) also reveals a 6.67-inch display that is slightly curved alongside the edges, and it does look neat. It is most likely an AMOLED panel that also hides a fingerprint sensor underneath, but other details such as refresh rate and peak brightness output are still under the wraps. There is a small chin at the bottom and a centrally-positioned hole-punch cutout at the top. Furthermore, Google is also retaining the top and bottom-firing stereo speakers on the Pixel 6 Pro.