The Google Pixel 6 series was announced back in October 2021. It arrived with a flashy new design, different from anything we had seen, and a much-needed camera upgrade. The Pixel 6 was announced with a $599 price tag, while the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro could be yours if you were willing to cough up $899. However, time is a great ally for those who love to save on any product.

Google is getting ready to announce the newest iteration of its Pixel devices, which explains why we are receiving tons of deals on the current lineup. For instance, you can now get up to $250 savings on the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro if you choose to activate your device today over at Best Buy, meaning you can get your new device for just $649. You can activate your new device on Verizon, T-Mobile, Google Fi, AT&T, or Sprint. The process won’t take that long, and it doesn’t matter if you don’t have an existing plan, as the guys at Best Buy will help you with the process. In addition, you can get similar savings on the Pixel 6, as Best Buy will shave $200 off your final price tag when you activate this device. In other words, you can take it home for $399. Both devices feature a great camera setup, 128GB storage space, and Google's proprietary chip under the hood.

Suppose you aren’t interested in activating your device right away. In that case, you can also check out the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where the Pixel 6 Pro sells for $844, which translates to $55 savings. Or get the base model for $535 after receiving an 11 percent discount.

However, your best option comes with the Pixel 6a, which now receives $100 savings on its Charcoal color variant. This model comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a Google Tensor chip, and a $349 price tag.