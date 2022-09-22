Rumors suggest that we are getting closer to the launch of a new Google Pixel device, which explains why the current iteration has started to receive some great savings over at Amazon.com.

You can now get your hands on a new Google Pixel 6 Pro for just $649 after receiving a very compelling 28 percent discount, representing $250 savings. This will get you a new unlocked device in Stormy Black with a Google Tensor chip, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rates, a long-lasting battery that will give you more than 24 hours of battery life and one of the best cameras on the market thanks to its 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP telephoto setup. Additionally, you can get the same $250 savings when you purchase your new Google Pixel 6 Pro bundled with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, as it now sells for $748.

However, you can also score cool savings on more affordable options, starting with the Google Pixel 6, which now sells for $499 after receiving a $100 discount representing 17 percent savings. This model has a fantastic camera setup, including 50 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide sensors. You also get the same processor, storage space, and long-lasting battery life. However, you will have to settle for a smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ Smooth Display with up to 90Hz refresh rates.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics. View at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6a is also getting some love, and you can pick one up for just $398 when you opt for the Chalk variant, as it is currently receiving an 11 percent discount. It may not be as impressive as the Pixel 6 Pro, but at least you will enjoy the same long-lasting battery, a new design language, and a pretty great camera. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can also check out the Google Pixel 4a that now sells for just $326, down from its current $349 asking price.