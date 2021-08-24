We can’t deny that we’re excited about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series. These new devices come packed with tons of great new features, Google’s proprietary chip, and more. Yes, Google already revealed that the new Pixel iteration will arrive this fall, as well as a preview of what’s coming, but today, we have a new leak that teases the location of the under-display fingerprint sensor in Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Well, we can now confirm that at least one of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 devices will feature an under-display fingerprint reader. This is thanks to Google’s SVP, Hiroshi Lockheimer, who posted a screenshot of what seems t be the screen of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. It seems that he wanted to give us a tease of the Material You lock screen that’s coming with Android 12, but it also included the icon for what may be the new fingerprint reader. This icon is placed just below the clock widget on the lock screen, which confirms that we will have the option to unlock the Pixel 6 Pro by placing our fingers on the display.

Hiroshi Lockheimer apparently posted (and then deleted) a screenshot from what's likely the Pixel 6 Pro (the image resolution was 1440×3200.) The phone is connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. Also shown is the position of the UDFPS. H/T @jspring86az pic.twitter.com/Pessh7RvNV — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2021

The screenshot also confirms that the new Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature 5G support, as it appeared to be connected to Verizon’s 5G network. However, we will have to wait for more information that can confirm that this device will support Verizon’s super-fast sub-6Ghz network.

The fingerprint scanner placement may seem a bit higher when compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it seems that it may be placed closer to where we see the scanner in other models, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Whatever the case, it will still be nice to get this feature in the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Now, don’t expect this new device or the base model to come with a power adapter in the box, as Google has already confirmed that the Google Pixel 5a 5G will be the last Pixel to include a charging brick with your purchase. However, you can expect faster wired charging speeds that may go up to 33W instead of the 18W charging speeds we get through current Pixels.

Via Phandroid