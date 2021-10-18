Earlier today, we’ve seen the Google Pixel 6 Series leak on Twitter, revealing their price tag. Another Tweet also revealed the UK Amazon pricing for the Google Pixel 6 Series, and confirmed some of the specifications that we’ve seen previously. The listing also confirmed the shipping date, which may happen later than you first thought.

Roland Quandt posted a Tweet, revealing that the Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB model would cost £849, while the 256GB version would go for £949 in the UK. Quandt also shared the Amazon pages to the devices, confirming some of the specifications that we’ve already seen previously leaked online.

The UK prices seem to line up with Pixel 4 XL’s prices when it was released back in 2019. The Pixel 4 XL 64GB retail for £848, while the 128GB model went for £929, suggesting that the Pixel 6 Pro with 256GB might go for slightly more this time around. The Pixel 6’s price wasn’t shared, but we can safely assume that it’ll cost at least £100 less, which suggests a price tag of £748, which is very competitive for a device that will supposedly have one of the best cameras and specifications, power in 2021. Do note the Pixel 6’s UK price is just speculation right now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Earlier today, we also posted the leaked USD prices, which confirmed that the Pixel 6 128GB model would go for $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro 128GB version would start from $898, which lines up with the UK pricing (but in US Dollars, which is a trend everyone is doing, including Apple).

Some of the specifications include an under-display optical fingerprint reader, 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage options, 1440 x 3120 resolution 6.71-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 48MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide, [email protected]/60fps video recording and of course, Android 12 by default.

The Google Pixel 6 Series will start shipping from November 1, which means we might have to wait about two weeks for the devices to arrive (at least on Amazon), that is, if you’re pre-ordering the moment the device is announced and goes live. We’ve included a screenshot of the Amazon UK listings if you’re interested, but we also added the links if you want to save them, although they might get taken down. Stay tuned as we cover the Google Pixel Fall event that’ll be held tomorrow (October 19) at 1 PM ET, 6 PM BST.