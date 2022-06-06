Google Pixel 6 Pro available for a new low after the latest discount

The Google Pixel 6 series has been one of the best devices, if not the best smartphone ever launched by Google. The company finally decided to make drastic changes to its design and some crucial upgrades to its components to complete the Pixel experience.

Of course, that also means that Google was also forced to bump up the price of its higher-end model, as the Google Pixel 6 Pro launched with an $899 price tag on its 128GB storage option, while the 256GB model can be yours for $999. In contrast, the Google Pixel 5 was available for $599 at launch, and its “predecessor,” the Pixel 4 XL, was marked at $799 for the 64GB storage, while the 128GB model would cost you $999 back in 2019. However, the latest offer will let you purchase a new Google Pixel 6 Pro for less.

You can currently get your hands on a new Google Pixel 6 Pro for as low as $799 after receiving a $100 discount, which is an all-time low. This will get you a new and unlocked smartphone with Google’s advanced Pixel camera, including a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 48MP telephoto, an 11MP selfie sensor, and a 6.7-inch LTPO Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and the toughest Gorilla Glass yet. Inside this beast, you will also find Google’s in-house Tensor chip, the Titan M2 chip for added security, and more than 24-hours of battery life.

We have great news for those who want more storage space in their phones, as the 256GB storage option of the Google Pixel 6 Pro also sees a $100 discount, which means that you can pick one up for $899.

You can also complete your package using those $100 savings to get your hands on a new pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series that are now selling for $89 after seeing a $10 price drop. You won’t see any savings on the product’s landing page but bear in mind that these wireless earphones usually sell for $99. Either way, you will be able to score the same $10 savings on both its Dark Olive and Clearly White color options.