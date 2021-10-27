The Google Pixel Fall Event all but confirmed every detail about the heavily leaked Pixel 6 Series. The headline-seeking feature on this phone is the all-new Tensor processor and its advancements, specifically those, which it brings to machine learning and the camera. In this article, we focus on the larger of the two phones, the Pixel 6 Pro. And detail everything you need to know about it and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Pricing and Availability

Right off the bat, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is now available for pre-order and has a starting price of $899 for its 128GB variant. Buyers can also spec it out to have 256GB or 512GB of storage. All models sport 12GB of RAM. To find out what deals are available on the Pro-phone, check out our deals compilation for the device.

Storage Price 128GB $899 256GB $999 512GB $1,099

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics. View at Bestbuy View at AT&T

Colors

The Pixel 6 Pro comes in three colorways, each of which features polished aluminum sides and a dual-tone paint job under the glass. On the Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny options, a larger portion of the glass back features a pastel tone, with the top half featuring a contrasting darker tone, while the Stormy Black unit has a darker black back and dark grey tone for the top section.

Specifications

To get right into the details of Pixel 6 Pro. It features the traditional rectangular slab design that we are all familiar with, but on the front, Google is curving the display on the 6 Pro, while the back features a polarising rectangular slab that runs across from one end to the other.

For the display, there is a 6.7-inch 1440p OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz, covering it is Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The LTPO unit can also make use of the always-on feature for At a Glance and Now Playing. The former is responsible for showing notifications, and the latter points out what track is playing around you.

Bringing your focus to the cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro features the first hardware upgrade that Google has introduced since Pixel 3. On the back is a triple-camera array headlined by a 50MP sensor with a 1/1.31″ size, meaning more light and details are captured, giving the Pixel algorithm more to play with; supporting this is a 12MP Ultrawide and 48MP Telephoto lens with four times optical zoom. The front features an 11.1MP sensor with a 94-degree field of view, making it a unit capable of capturing more. Although, the fixed focus might be a bummer.

Powering these components is the all-new Tensor chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. While we don’t have exact benchmarks, the OEM claims that its performance will be comparable with the Snapdragon 888. Its processing cores feature a combination of two high-power units, two midrange ones, and four more low-power cores. There is also a dedicated coprocessor, the Titan M2, and a Tensor Processing Unit for AI-based activities.

And lastly, supporting all the hardware Google has packed in is a 5003mAh battery, which it claims has an endurance of 24 hours on a single charge. Although, you might have to use your phone sparingly to match it. As for charging, the phone can gain up to 50% in 30 minutes when powered by the official 30W USB-C charger. The phone is also compatible with Qi Wireless charging where it can receive up to 12W, this increases to 23W when using the Pixel Stand.

Click or Tap to expand Specifications Specification Pixel 6 Pro Build Polished Aluminum Frame

Gorilla Glass Victus for Front & Back Dimensions & Weight 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

210 grams Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED Display

Adaptive Refresh Rate (up to 120Hz)

1440 x 3120 Resolution SoC Google Tensor SoC 2x high-performance cores

2x medium power cores

4x low power cores

5nm process node Titan M2 Co-processor Memory & Storage Memory: 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery & Charging 5003 mAh Li-ion Cell

23W Wireless Charging with Pixel Stand

12W Qi Wireless Charging

50% charge in up to 30 minutes with 30W USB-C Adapter Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, f/1.85 with OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.2 Ultra-wide Angle

Telephoto: 48 MP, OIS with 4x Optical Zoom In with OIS Front Camera(s) 11.1MP, f/2.2 Port(s) USB C 3.1 Gen. 1 Connectivity 5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave (for USA, Japan, and Australia only)

Wi‑Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2 Software Android 12 Other Features IPX8

Colors : Storm Black, Sorta Yellow, Cloudy Grey

FAQ

Will the Pixel 6 Pro have a fingerprint sensor?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro does have a fingerprint sensor. It uses an in-display unit present under its 6.7-inch 1440p display.



Will the Pixel 6 Pro have a 120Hz Display?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro does have a 120Hz display. Google is further bolstering its device by using an LTPO panel capable of refreshing from 10Hz to 120Hz.



Will the Pixel 6 Pro have USB-C?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro does feature a USB-C port along its bottom edge. This year the port has also been upgraded to the USB 3.1 standard. Fortunately, it also ships with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter for those switching from an older smartphone.



Will the Pixel 6 Pro have a Qualcomm Processor?

Click or Tap to Expand With the Pixel 6 Pro, Google is featuring its very own processor, the Google Tensor, a unit which they claim is equivalent in terms of performance to the 888.



Is the Pixel 6 Pro waterproof?

Click or Tap to Expand While the new Pixel 6 Pro is not waterproof, it does have an IPX8 rating certifying it for submersion in freshwater, up to a depth of 1 meter.



Will Pixel 6 Pro have wireless charging?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro does have wireless charging. When charged with the second generation Pixel Stand, the device will charge at 27W, whereas a traditional Qi charging pad can provide up to 12W.



Does Pixel 6 Pro come with a charger?

Click or Tap to Expand Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 Pro does not come with a charger in the box, and the OEM only bundles a USB-C to USB-C cable. While the Pixel 6 Pro promises a 50% charge in 30 minutes, to achieve this, you will have to purchase Google’s 30W brick.



Is the Pixel 6 Pro portless?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the Pixel 6 Pro is not portless. It features a 3.1 Gen USB-C Port, which can be used for data transfer via the included Type C to Type C cable.



Is the Pixel 6 Pro Dual SIM?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro is a Dual SIM phone. Although to connect to two networks, users have to use a nano-SIM and an eSIM.



Is the Pixel 6 Pro 5G compatible?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro is 5G compatible. It even supports the growing spread of mmWave technology, but this specification is limited to the United States and Australia. Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Taiwan won’t have mmWave on Pixel 6 Pro.



What 5G bands does the Pixel 6 Pro support?

Click or Tap to Expand The Pixel 6 Pro has two models, one with mmWave support and another without, and according to Google’s official specifications, the model sold in the United States (with mmWave) supports the following 5G bands: Sub-6Ghz: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78. mmWave: n257, n258, n260, n261.



What carriers will the Pixel 6 Pro support?

Click or Tap to Expand Google says the Pixel 6 Pro will be supported on all major carriers across the United States, albeit some may not offer 5G services. We recommend you contact your service provider and confirm with them. Meanwhile, here is Google’s support article about network support for Pixel 6 Pro .



Will there be a foldable Pixel 6 Pro?

Click or Tap to Expand While we’ve had rumors circulating about the foldable Pixel phone in the works, there will not be such a version of the Pixel 6 Pro.



Will Pixel 6 Pro have a notch?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the Pixel 6 Pro does not have a notch and instead uses a hole-punch design which also houses the new 11.1MP front camera.



Is the Pixel 6 Pro bezel-less or offers a smaller notch?

Click or Tap to Expand While the Pixel 6 Pro is not bezel-less, it does come close to the term with its curved screen and narrow top and bottom bezels. As for the notch, the phone sports a hole-punch design instead.



Does the Pixel 6 Pro come with Pixel Buds?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the Pixel 6 Pro does not come with Pixel Buds in the box, although there is a pre-order promotion on Google Store that offers free Pixel Buds A along with your purchase. Within the box, it ships a Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A adapter. There is no longer an included charging adapter.



Will the Pixel 6 Pro have a Home Button?

Click or Tap to Expand The Pixel 6 Pro does not feature a physical home button and uses gestures to navigate the UI. Though, Android’s traditional navigation bar is only an activation away via the settings application.



Is there a Pixel 6 Pro Mini?

Click or Tap to Expand Unfortunately, there isn’t a Pixel 6 Pro Mini, but the Pixel 6, which has a 6.4-inch screen, gets pretty close to being one, albeit it’s nowhere near the size of the Pixel 5 or iPhone 13 mini. Hey Google! a smaller phone next year? Please?



What are the storage options for Pixel 6 Pro?

Click or Tap to Expand The Pixel 6 Pro is available in three storage tiers, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all of which are UFS 3.1 and coupled with 12GB of RAM.



How many cameras does the Pixel 6 Pro have?

Click or Tap to Expand The Pixel 6 Pro has a total of four cameras, one in the front and three on its back. The front shooter is an 11.1MP unit with fixed focus and a 94-degree field of view, while the rear shooters consist of a 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom.



Does the Pixel 6 Pro take astrophotography photos?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro can take astrophotography photos. To use this feature, select the Night Sight feature in the camera app and then put your phone into a stable position, preferably on a tripod.



Does the Pixel 6 Pro work with Qi Wireless Charging?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro works with Qi Wireless Charging, although the maximum achieved speed is 12W. When using the new Pixel Stand, users can achieve 23W fast wireless charging.



Does the Pixel 6 Pro support WiFi 6E?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro supports WiFi 6E.



Does the Pixel 6 Pro record in 8K?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the Pixel 6 Pro does not record in 8K. It is limited to 4K at 60 frames per second.



Does the Pixel 6 Pro record in 90FPS?

Click or Tap to Expand No, Pixel 6 Pro does not record videos at 90 frames per second, though it does feature 240 frames per second slow-motion mode.



What is the charging speed of the Pixel 6 Pro?

Click or Tap to Expand The Pixel 6 Pro features a 5000mAh battery that will take 30 minutes to charge up to 50% with Google’s 30W USB-C adapter with USB-PD 3.0 The Pixel 6 Pro features a 5000mAh battery that will take 30 minutes to charge up to 50% with Google’s 30W USB-C adapter with USB-PD 3.0 For wireless charging pioneers, the 12W Qi-charging is bound to take a couple of hours. If you have the Pixel Stand, you can then use 32W of fast charging.

