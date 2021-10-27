The Google Pixel Fall Event all but confirmed every detail about the heavily leaked Pixel 6 Series. The headline-seeking feature on this phone is the all-new Tensor processor and its advancements, specifically those, which it brings to machine learning and the camera. In this article, we focus on the larger of the two phones, the Pixel 6 Pro. And detail everything you need to know about it and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.
Pricing and Availability
Right off the bat, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is now available for pre-order and has a starting price of $899 for its 128GB variant. Buyers can also spec it out to have 256GB or 512GB of storage. All models sport 12GB of RAM. To find out what deals are available on the Pro-phone, check out our deals compilation for the device.
|Storage
|Price
|
128GB
|
$899
|
256GB
|
$999
|
512GB
|
$1,099
-
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics.
Colors
The Pixel 6 Pro comes in three colorways, each of which features polished aluminum sides and a dual-tone paint job under the glass. On the Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny options, a larger portion of the glass back features a pastel tone, with the top half featuring a contrasting darker tone, while the Stormy Black unit has a darker black back and dark grey tone for the top section.
Specifications
To get right into the details of Pixel 6 Pro. It features the traditional rectangular slab design that we are all familiar with, but on the front, Google is curving the display on the 6 Pro, while the back features a polarising rectangular slab that runs across from one end to the other.
For the display, there is a 6.7-inch 1440p OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz, covering it is Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The LTPO unit can also make use of the always-on feature for At a Glance and Now Playing. The former is responsible for showing notifications, and the latter points out what track is playing around you.
Bringing your focus to the cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro features the first hardware upgrade that Google has introduced since Pixel 3. On the back is a triple-camera array headlined by a 50MP sensor with a 1/1.31″ size, meaning more light and details are captured, giving the Pixel algorithm more to play with; supporting this is a 12MP Ultrawide and 48MP Telephoto lens with four times optical zoom. The front features an 11.1MP sensor with a 94-degree field of view, making it a unit capable of capturing more. Although, the fixed focus might be a bummer.
Powering these components is the all-new Tensor chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. While we don’t have exact benchmarks, the OEM claims that its performance will be comparable with the Snapdragon 888. Its processing cores feature a combination of two high-power units, two midrange ones, and four more low-power cores. There is also a dedicated coprocessor, the Titan M2, and a Tensor Processing Unit for AI-based activities.
And lastly, supporting all the hardware Google has packed in is a 5003mAh battery, which it claims has an endurance of 24 hours on a single charge. Although, you might have to use your phone sparingly to match it. As for charging, the phone can gain up to 50% in 30 minutes when powered by the official 30W USB-C charger. The phone is also compatible with Qi Wireless charging where it can receive up to 12W, this increases to 23W when using the Pixel Stand.