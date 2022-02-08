Google Pixel 6 owners are reporting new Wi-Fi issues after February update

Google’s latest software updates aren’t as smooth as expected since some have been causing several issues. The latest Android 12 February security patch started rolling out yesterday to Google Pixel devices, including every model launched after the Google Pixel 3a. This software update came to fix sixteen issues that were present in the previous software versions, but it seems that it also arrived with some bugs of its own, as reports suggest that it is causing Wi-Fi issues on Pixel 6 devices.

The latest bug affecting the Google Pixel 6 series seems to be affecting the device’s Wi-Fi connectivity. Several users have reported this issue across Reddit and Google’s support forums. However, these aren’t the only problems spotted, as some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are also having cellular issues since February’s security patch released yesterday.

WiFi is shutting off constantly. Seems to be when device sleeps. I have to manually enable WiFi and then select network, it won't connect automatically. WiFi hasn't changed and this certainly wasn't an issue before today's update.

This bug isn’t affecting every user, but those experiencing this issue claim that the affected Pixel 6 devices seem to disable Wi-Fi automatically after they have locked their phones. Other users have it worse, as they claim that Wi-Fi just doesn’t work at all after the update. One of the affected users was told by Google support to reset the device. This initially fixed the problem, but Wi-Fi issues returned after a while.

After February update on my Pixel 6 Pro, wifi will not turn on. I rebooted and it worked temporarily until the phone was locked and put down for a few minutes. Once unlocked, wifi is shut off and it cannot be turned back on until rebooting the phone again. This situation repeats. Tried shutting off, safe mode etc. Other users are experiencing this as well since the Feb update today.

In other words, we can’t say that there’s a permanent solution for this bug, but you can at least try to fix it by resetting your device. You can also reset network settings, disable “Adaptive connections,” and remove Wi-Fi networks. Unfortunately, these solutions will only fix the problem for some time, maybe a few hours, but you will then realize that your device will once again start being affected by the same problem once again.

Google hasn’t acknowledged the problem yet, or at least officially, so don’t expect a quick fix. Whatever the case, we may have to wait until March’s Android 12 Security update to solve this issue.

Source Google Support

Via: 9to5Google