It’s official now: Google’s Pixel 6 series is launching on October 19. Ahead of the much-anticipated debut, popular leaker Evan Blass has shared official press images and renders of the Google Pixel 6 series on Twitter. The pictures show the device we’ve already seen on Google’s Pixel 6 preview in August. Though, in addition to the Pixel 6 series, the images show Android 12 running on Pixel 6, some official cases, and even the new Pixel Stand that will reportedly debut alongside the new Pixel series.

The first few screenshots uploaded by Blass show the Google Pixel 6 running Android 12 with all-new themeing options, widgets, notification bar, and lock screen with the big timestamp. Interestingly, the screenshots show ‘Performance mode’ and ‘Quiet mode’ at the very bottom of the quick settings area. This might be another Pixel-exclusive feature that Google might announce along with the lineup on October 19.

In addition to the phone running Android 12, the images show that the Pixel 6 will be water-resistant. An image with the Pixel 6 dripped in water droplets has been shared by Blass. Another image shows the camera setup of the Pixel 6. The images (almost) confirm that the Pixel 6 series will have a triple-camera setup in which the primary sensor will be a 50MP wide lens. It will also have a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens.

Finally, the images show off the new Pixel Stand, charger, and cases. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 won’t ship with a charger in the box which means if you’re looking to buy Pixel 6, you’ll need to buy a charging adapter separately. The images show Google’s hefty charging adapter which will reportedly support 33W fast wired charging. Meanwhile, we also get our first look at Google’s first-party case for the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 case looks exactly like the one Google introduced for the Pixel 5a that touts a “durable” dual-layer design. It’s a squishy, shock-absorbing exterior that’s translucent with a hard plastic interior.

But one of the standout images is of the new Pixel Stand. With Pixel 6, Google is expected to announce a new Pixel Stand that will reportedly support 23W fast wireless charging. This is the first time Google will be announcing a new Pixel Stand since its first iteration in 2018. The new Pixel Stand is much larger with a curved rear and non-circular base. The images also show the Pixel Stand UI starts by showing the day and date in the top-left corner.

Google is just days away from officially unveiling the Pixel 6 series. Until now, pretty much everything including the smartphone’s camera specs, benchmark, 4+4+2 CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, colors, European pricing and release date, and even the fabric cases have leaked. Even two hands-on videos of the Pixel 6 series with camera samples have surfaced on the internet — the only thing left is its official announcement. Google has also been teasing the smartphone with ads and banners in major cities around the world.

It’s only a matter of days before Google officially launches the much-awaited Pixel 6 series. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!