Google Pixel 6 mobile network issue fix possibly uncovered

Google Pixel 6's December update was supposed to bring a number of features and improvements to the flagship series. Instead, it seems that the update has resulted in a few bugs plaguing Google's smartphone series. Google has confirmed that the December update causes network issues in some Pixel 6 series devices in Europe. While the Silicon Valley giant is yet to roll out an official fix for the bug, a Pixel 6 owner has found what seems to be an easy workaround that claims to fix the issue.

The Redditor u/vachezoub points out that installing the latest Google Carrier Services beta update on the Pixel 6 seems to fix the network issues. On Reddit, the user describes that he initially got his SIM card replaced hoping to get the issue fixed. However, that didn't help. Later, the user installed the latest Google Carrier services beta update on the Pixel 6 and found out that that issue was fixed. Several other Redditors have installed the latest beta package on their phone and the users say that they're no longer facing issues like poor network connectivity or slow mobile data speeds on their Pixel 6.

It seems that this fix is working on many Pixel 6 units. So, if you wish to try it on your Pixel device, go ahead and follow the steps mentioned in the guide down below and install the latest Google Carrier Services Beta update on your smartphone.

How to install Carrier Services beta and fix Pixel 6's network issues

First up, open the Google Play Store page for Carrier Services on your Pixel 6. Scroll down and look for the Join the beta section. Tap on Join. Wait for the sign-up to finish. Reload the page after a few minutes. Next, you need to wait for the update to show up on Play Store. Force close and re-open the Play Store once and the update should be available on your Pixel 6. If the update doesn't show up, you'll need to wait a bit for it to appear.

Although, installing the new Carrier Services update should be able to fix the problem on its own. But taking extra steps to make sure the new beta update is running on your smartphone is helpful.

Open Settings on your Pixel 6. Select Apps → Carrier Services. Tap on Force Stop and then hit OK. At last, click on Clear storage and then restart your Pixel 6.

That's it. The new Carrier Services update should fix the network issues on your Pixel 6 smartphone. Google has also announced that it is working on a fix and that update should also be available in a few days. Have you faced any network issues on your Pixel 6 after updating it to the December patch? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: AndroidPolice