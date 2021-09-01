Google Pixel 6 has us excited — so much so that we’re thinking of skipping the iPhone 13 this year. Nonetheless, the flagship smartphone from Google is said to boast a number of flagship features — all from its custom Tensor SoC, high-grade cameras, premium design, and more. The search engine giant will likely release the device this month, or the next one, but before its release, leaks and rumors have started to surface. According to a new report from AndroidPolice, Google Pixel 6 will feature 23W wireless charging (probably) via a new Pixel Stand that will launch alongside the Pixel 6 series.

The leak comes from trusted tipster Max Weinbach, who was able to source an image of retail inventory backend mentioning “Google Pixel 23W WL Stand.” The current version of Google Pixel Stand does not support 23W wireless charging and it seems likely that the image of the wireless charger inventory is of the upcoming Pixel Stand that Google is expected to announce alongside Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — which are rumored to support fast wireless charging.

23W wireless charging isn’t fast-fast. We’ve seen OnePlus phones support 50W fast wireless charging. However, it is well above iPhone 12’s maximum 15W wireless charging with a MagSafe charger and is almost double the speed of the original Pixel Stand that supported 10W wireless charging.

It’s only a couple of weeks/days until we get Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro in our hands. The smartphone from Google already looks promising, but you never know. What are your thoughts on Pixel 6 featuring fast wireless charging? Do you think fast wireless charging is a must-have feature for flagship smartphones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Via: AndroidPolice