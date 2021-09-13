Since Google’s official preview of the Pixel 6 series, a series of leaks and rumors about the upcoming Google flagship have surfaced. The smartphone series is said to feature 23W fast wireless charging, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and Samsung’s GN1 camera sensor. However, little to no information about Google’s custom Tensor SoC has surfaced, up until now. The benchmark of the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro has now appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking site, revealing potential Google Pixel 6 and Tensor SoC’s specs.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s Geekbench benchmark listing reveals that the Tensor SoC will have a tri-cluster CPU configuration. It will have two CPU cores working at 2.84GHz, two CPU cores clocking at 2.25GHz, and four CPU cores ticking at 1.80GHz. Going by the general trend and configuration of ARM chips, these could be Cortex-X1, Cortex-A78, and Cortex-A55, respectively. Previous reports suggest that the Tensor SoC is nothing but an unreleased Samsung Exynos 9855 chip which has a similar performance as the Exynos 2100 SoC.

The test reveals a Single-Core score of 414 and a Multi-Core score of 2074 in Geekbench 5. In addition to the scores, it reveals that Google Tensor SoC will have ARM Mali-G78 GPU which is the same as the Exynos 2100. It also reveals that the Google Pixel 6 might feature 12GB of RAM.

Apart from the highly efficient ARM cores, Google Pixel 6 is also said to feature a Samsung’s mmWave 5G modem. Exynos Modem 5123 is based on 7nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) processing technology and offers up to 7.35Gbps 5G NR mmWave and 5.1Gbps Sub-6GHz download speeds.

We’ll get to know more and more about the Pixel 6 series in the coming weeks. Are you looking to picking up Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro this fall? What are your thoughts on Pixel 6’s rumored specs? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina | Source: Geekbench