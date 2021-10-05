The wait is almost over. Google has revealed the launch date for the new Google Pixel 6 series, so mark your calendars, as the event will happen just two weeks from today.

After a massive cascade of rumors and leaks, we finally have a date for the official announcement of the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Indeed, we basically know everything relevant about Google’s new flagships, but there are still some details that remain unknown. Whatever the case, we have already confirmed that the new Pixel 6 series will arrive with a stunning design that stands out in a sea of squared slabs.

The new Pixel Fall Launch will take place on Tuesday, October 19, at 10 AM PT, which means 1 PM ET. There’s no further information on the Pixel event landing page, but we get some nice details. The page invites you to “hold spacebar to change moods.” By doing this, you will see several changes in widgets and the final background of the page. It will also work when you click and hold over the button, which is rather neat. You also get the option to add the event to your calendar or download the .ics file if you don’t want to miss the launch of the Google Pixel 6 series.

If you head over to the FAQ section, you will see that Google once again confirms that the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially introduced on Tuesday, October 19. We also get confirmation that both devices are featured by Tensor, the company’s first custom mobile chip that is supposed to be fast, smart, and secure. It also tells us that the event will be available for everyone who’s interested, even though it won’t be a live event, as it will be a pre-recorded livestream. And don’t worry if you miss the first show. You will also be able to rewatch it just in case you missed it.

Source Google