Google Pixel 6 is getting a $100 discount!

There are tons of amazing deals live right now, thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which implies that you can save on some of the best devices that are currently in the market. Such is the case of the recently launched Google Pixel 6. This amazing device with a fresh new look is currently on sale, and you can get one for as low as $499.

The Google Pixel 6 was launched back on October 19, and if you act fast, you can purchase yours for just $499 after a $100 discount over at BestBuy.com. The vanilla variant of the Pixel 6 series usually sells for $599, but you can pick one up for less when you choose to activate your device as soon as you purchase it. But do not worry if you don’t want to activate your phone immediately, as you will also be able to save $50 when you choose to activate it later. In other words, you can also get your hands on a new Pixel 6 for just $549.

Google Pixel 6 The latest and smallest version of the Google Pixel 6 series is an awesome new device that may become the new flagship killer

The new Pixel 6 features Google’s proprietary Tensor processor, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, a 6.4-inch OLED display with 1440 x 2560 resolution. You will also receive one of the best cameras in the market thanks to Google’s image processing software and its 50MP primary camera, allowing you to edit your images on the go with Google’s Magic Eraser and other nice tricks. It also runs on the latest version of Android, and you users who purchase this device will most likely be the first to receive upcoming Android software updates, which comes as an added benefit of owning a Pixel phone. The $100 savings are also applied to the 256GB storage model so that you can get one for $599, in case you are interested.