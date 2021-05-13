We usually praise Google for the camera of its Pixel phones and for being the first to get major Android updates. Unfortunately, the company would sometimes seem to be lacking ideas in the design department. However, the latest leak suggests that this is no longer the case, as the images of what could be the new Google Pixel 6 are rather hot.

Well-known leaker Jon Prosser has recently posted a video on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, where he reveals the possible design of the Google Pixel 6. This new device looks nothing like its predecessor; it’s weird and cool at the same time. This new device doesn’t follow the same design language as its predecessors, so brace yourself.

Prosser shows the new Google Pixel 6 along with the rumored Google Pixel Watch. He mentions how he had real-life, hands-on images of the device, but he sent them to a concept artist to give us a sneak peek at what’s coming without the risk of exposing his source. Ian Zelbo was once again in charge of creating the new renders, and man, do they look good. We get to see the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in all their glory, yes, we’re once again getting two size options for the new Pixel, but we get the Pro instead of the XL naming scheme.

Now, unlike previous versions, the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will have more differences than just a larger footprint. The vanilla version would arrive with a dual-camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro would throw in a third camera sensor. Unfortunately, we don’t get the specs of any of these cameras. To make things better, bezels are still thin all around the device, with the punch-hole camera now centered, instead of being placed on the top left corner of the device, like on the Pixel 5 and the 4a. And yes, we finally get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

These possible design changes have also been confirmed by Max Weinbach through Twitter, even though he says that the colors aren’t accurate. Whatever the case, this new design looks sick. Not really sure about the camera module sticking out of the device, but Google must have its reasons. Prosser also believes that these changes could have been inspired by Google’s rumored intentions to launch a Google Pixel 6 with a new “GS101” Whitechapel chip, its own proprietary silicon.

