Ever since Google’s official preview of the Pixel 6 series, we’ve been wondering about the Tensor SoC. Google has said that its Pixel 6 lineup will be featuring its custom-built Tensor SoC chip — which will be able to handle its AI and ML tasks on-device — the company hasn’t announced any CPU/GPU specs or the configuration of the chipset. Earlier this month, Google Pixel 6 Pro appeared on the Geekbench revealing its chip specs. However, most of the publications (and our readers) were confused as the benchmark revealed two different chipset configurations — one with 1+3+4 CPU cores and one with 2+2+4 CPU cores.

XDA Developers have now revealed that Google will indeed be shipping the 2+2+4 core CPU in the Pixel 6 series. According to the publication, the Tensor chipset will likely have the following CPU configuration:

2x ARM Cortex-X1 clocked at 2.802GHz

2x ARM Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.253GHz

4x ARM Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.80GHz

In addition to the unconventional CPU, the Pixel 6 series will boast the Mali-G78 GPU which “maybe” clocked up to 848MHz. The report doesn’t say how much cache is available to each Tensor core, but it says that Google’s AV1 decoder is included to decode 4K content at 60FPS, something that no Qualcomm processor is capable of doing. Other high-end codecs, like the aptX, aptX HD, and Sony’s LDAC codecs are all supported as well.

If Google goes ahead with this CPU configuration in Pixel 6, Tensor will be an unorthodox chipset of the Android world. Neither the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Exynos 2100 have more than one Cortex-X1 core. Moreover, the other two companies rely on more updated A78 cores for the ‘medium-power’ cores and not A76, which the Tensor reportedly features.

Earlier today, a report detailed Google Pixel 6 series’ camera specs as well. Whatever, Google ships in the Pixel 6, it surely is looking exciting. We’ll get to know more and more about the Pixel 6 series in the coming weeks as the launch nears. Are you looking to picking up Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro this fall? What are your thoughts on Pixel 6’s rumored specs? Let us know in the comments section below!