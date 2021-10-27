After a series of leaks, teaser images, and announcements from Google, the Pixel 6 Series finally became official on 19th October. It brings two devices, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both of these feature a significant departure from the design on the Pixel 5 lineup and several unique color options, unlike the simple Just Black and Sage. So if you’re interested in the new phones, read this article to get an idea of what to expect from each color choice for the Pixel 6 Series before you make the plunge.

Google Pixel 6 Colors

Stormy Black

While introducing this shade for the Pixel 6, Google had to say that it’s a simple finish that’s not plain? While the phone does look simple, I don’t think it’s the definition of “not plain.” With Stormy Black, you can expect to receive a phone that maintains class and will gel with any outfit you can think of, although I would say you should be wary of fingerprints on this colorway.

Sorta Seafoam

Google defines this shade as one that brings “sophisticated, but fun vibes.” The yellow bar on top adds a pop to the phone, while the grey back (which has looked kind of green to me?) is a great foil. If you’re one for pop-py accents, the Sorta Seafoam option does have a great take on it.

Kinda Coral

For Kinda Coral, Google used the words “inviting and energetic.” Those are terms I wouldn’t argue against, as the color combination here will turn heads. And the contrast provided by the matte black bands and camera bar completes the look.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Colors

For the Pixel 6 Pro, Google said its inspiration came from high-quality finishes on jewelry and watches, leading to a glossy finish on the aluminum frame with hints of it around the camera bar too. Let’s dive deeper into the color options below.

Stormy Black

The Stormy Black colorway on the Pixel 6 Pro picks up right where the Pixel 6 left off, although it does swap the matte black frame for a polished one. Here, the overall design of the phone is what makes it a lot better than the Pixel 6, as the curved screen and smaller bezels add to its look. For mmWave compatibility, the Pixel 6 Pro features a segment of plastic along the top of the phone; on this option, it’s black.

Sorta Sunny

The Sorta Sunny colorway of the Pixel 6 Pro mixes two pastel colors, possibly based on orange, along with a polished gold-colored frame giving it a welcoming look. Google said this is the option that they feel is luxurious and uplifting. The mmWave segment on this phone is a light peach-like shade.

Cloudy White

For Cloudy White, Google mixes a light grey and warm white tone for the back, the former at the top with the latter covering the bottom half. And the frame of the phone is a high polished silver, although the white antenna section at the top breaks the aesthetic.

Like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while the phone’s frame may look good, it could end up picking up a lot of micro scratches, so do keep that in mind!

Which color would I pick?

Now, for me, Black has always been the color to pick, but if you’d take that option away for a moment, it’d be a different story.

For the Pixel 6, I wouldn’t mind using the Kinda Coral variant. Its light pink shade and contrasting top are colors I quite like when put together, and as for the Pixel 6 Pro, while I would have picked Cloudy White, the off-white doesn’t look pleasing to my eyes, and nor am I a Gold person. Hence, I would probably wait it out and get a Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro.