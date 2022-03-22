Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro getting Android 12L with March Feature Drop

After nearly two weeks of other Pixel smartphones getting Android 12L, Google is finally updating the Pixel 6 series to receive Android 12L and March Feature Drop. The new update is around 490MB on Pixel 6 devices and comes with the version number SP2A.220305.013.A3. This update not only brings several new March Feature Drop update features but also some features that are exclusive to the Pixel 6 series.

Features such as Live Captions for Calls, Night Sight camera mode in Snapchat, Spanish and Italian languages support in the Recorder app, the new Battery widget, and much more have all made it to the Pixel 6 series. All in all, Google says that a total of 76 issues have been addressed with Android 12L on Pixel 6. Hopefully, the new update doesn't bring a lot of bugs and the smartphone series can join the normal Pixel update cycle from the next month.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition to adding new features, the March update for Pixel 6 also enables support for C-Band 5G on Google's latest smartphone. Verizon started rolling out C-Band 5G in January earlier this year, however, it was not supported on the Pixel 6 series yet. To utilize the ultra-wideband frequencies on your Google smartphone, go ahead and download the latest software update. Here's a video from Google showing all the March Feature Drop updates making it to your Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 Android 12L Download Links:

To install Android 12L on your Pixel 6, you can head over to Settings → System → Software Update and hit Download. If you want to manually flash the new software update on your device, you can use the links given below (via 9to5Google):

Pixel 6 (SP2A.220305.013.A3) — Global — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro (SP2A.220305.013.A3) — Global — Factory Image — OTA

Have you installed Android 12L and March Feature Drop on your Pixel 6? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!

Google Pixel 6 Google's latest flagship smartphone! The latest Google Pixel 6 smartphone is one of the best Android smartphones you can get right now. It comes with Google's own custom Tensor chipset, 50 MP camera, Android 12L, and much more! Check out the deals on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro on Best Buy using the links given below.

Via: 9to5Google