At today’s Google Pixel Fall Event, the company finally unveiled the much anticipated Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship devices. The new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices arrive with the company’s own Tensor chipset and bring several upgrades, enhancements, and improvements over the build quality, software features, camera, and much more.

What are the similarities between the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

Before we get started, the two devices have a lot of similarities in terms of design, but there are quite a few changes when looking at the specs sheet. Because of this, we’ll take a look at each device separately further down below.

Camera Features

Most of the camera features are the same, according to the official specification sheet that we received. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual white balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shop, Portrait Mode/Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion Autofocus, Frequent Faces, Dual exposure controls, Live HDR+, and Cinematic Pan.

Video Features

Both devices can record up to 4K video at 30/60fps using the read camera, however, the Pixel 6 can only record up to 1080p at 30fps using the front camera, while the Pixel 6 Pro can do 4K at 30fps, or 1080p at 30/60fps. In terms of video features, both devices have the same functionality, so it’s great to see that you won’t miss out on features.

Fingerprint & Other Sensors

When it gets to payments and authentication, both devices feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, and both devices lack the Active Edge pressure-sensitive sides, which was personally one of my favorite features to trigger Google Assistant. Both devices have a USB-C 3.1 port on the bottom, and they both feature a Dual SIM (Single Nano Sim and eSim) slots. The Pixel 6 Series also features stereo speakers with noise suppression, and have 3 microphones.

Connectivity

When it gets to connectivity, they both have Wi-Fi6E, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Google Cast capability, the same GPS technologies, and only the Pixel 6 Pro feature an Ultra-Wideband chip for accurate ranging and spatial orientation. Both devices have sub-6GHz and mmWave capabilities, and both will receive 5 years of Pixel updates, including security patches, software updates, and the familiar Pixel Drops updates.

In terms of durability, both devices have a Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass, and an edgeless Victus Gorilla Glass on the back, and they’re both IP68 rated for dust and water. In the US, you’ll get a 1-year of warranty.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display with 411 PPI. It’s a 90Hz Smooth Display and has a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for HDR and 24-bit depth for 16 million colors. The device weighs 207 g (7.30 oz), and it has a dimension of 158.6 height x 74.8 width x 8.9 depth (mm), or 6.2 height x 2.9 width x 0.4 depth (inches).

The Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3120) LTPO OLED display with 512 PPI. It supports up to 120Hz and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and support for HDR and 24-bit depth for 16 million colors. It weighs 201 g (7.41 oz), and it has a dimension of 163.9 height x 75.9 width x 8.9 depth (mm), or 6.5 height x 3.0 width x 0.4 depth (inches).

In terms of power, it’ll be powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset, which is based on the 5nm technology. It’ll also have the Titan M2 security processor to protect personal information and such. The Pixel 6 has 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage options, while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB variants. Both devices have UFS 3.1 fast storage.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a 50MP main sensor with 1.2μm pixel width, f/1.85, 82-degree field of view, and the Pixel 6 also supports Super Res Zoom up to 7x. Both devices also have a 12MP ultrawide camera with 1.25μm pixel width, f/2.2, and 114-degree field of view. The Pixel 6 Pro also receives a 48MP telephoto camera with 0.8​​μm pixel width, f/3.5, ½” image sensor, 4x optical zoom, and Super Res Zoom with telephoto up to 20x. Both devices feature LDAF, OIS, Spectral, and flicker sensor, and the Pro also supports Optical and EIS on both the wide and telephoto sensors.

The selfie camera on the standard Pixel 6 features an 8MP 1.12μm, f/2.0 sensor, while the Pixel 6 Pro has an 11.1MP 1.22μm, f/2.2 sensor with a wider field of view (84 on Pixel 6, 94 on Pro).

Google says that it has a “Beyond 24-hour battery life”, whatever that means, and up to 48-hour battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver feature turned on. In terms of capacity, it features a 4,614 mAh battery for the standard Pixel 6, and 5,003 mAh for the Pro, and it supports fast-charging up to 30W using a USB-C with a USB-PD power adapter, which is sold separately. It supports Qi-charging, battery share, and fast wireless charging up to 21W for the Pixel 6, and up to 23W for the Pixel 6 Pro using the new Pixel Stand (2nd gen). Google says that a quick 30-minute charge will provide up to 50% charge.

What’s in the box?

In the US, Google will include a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable, the user guide, a SIM tool, and a Quick switch adapter in the box. There’s no wall charger included, which shouldn’t be too surprising.

How much are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and what colors are available?

The Pixel 6 will be available in 3 colors, Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, and Sorta Seafoam. The Pixel 6 Pro will be available in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny color options. The Pixel 6 will start from $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro will start at $899 for the 128GB model. Both devices are now available for pre-order.

This story is developing…