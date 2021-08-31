We have been getting tons of rumors about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series. Some of which suggest Google may be planning to announce its new and redesigned flagship a day before the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup. However, the latest information claims that the new Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro may arrive in the last quarter of 2021.

According to the guys over at Front Page Tech, the new Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro may launch on Thursday, October 28. Now, we know that Jon Prosser has a very good record when talking about upcoming Google devices. Remember that he revealed the launch date and price tag of the hot Google Pixel 5a 5G, as well as the design of the upcoming Pixel 6 series since May, so there’s a big chance that he’s also right about this information.

Looking into this. Should have an update for you tomorrow. https://t.co/3ReMYtD45A — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 30, 2021

Prosser has also taken the time to investigate the possible announcement date of the Google Pixel 6 series, and he claims that it won’t launch on September 13. This investigation led him to more critical information that suggests that Google will start pre-orders for the Pixel 6 duo on Tuesday, October 19, with the official launch date happening on October 28. He also explains that:

“When I say the phone is “launching” on October 28, I’m referring to the market launch, as in when the phone will be in hands and in stores. “

Now, Prosser doesn’t have a date for the official #madeByGoogle event for the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, but he assumes that it may take place on the same day pre-orders begin. Whatever the case, it will be exciting to see this new flagship that comes with tons of changes and improvements in areas where the current Pixels may seem a bit outdated. Remember that we may get faster charging speeds, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a fantastic new design.

Source Front Page Tech