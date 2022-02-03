Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available in Italy and Spain

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released back in October last year. They’re the first devices to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip, and are the first in the series to come with a drastically new design. The devices have been very popular since launch, and the duo are doing well in terms of sales.

The Pixel 6 duo was initially only available in nine markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, France, Germany, and Ireland. Today, Google announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also be available in Italy and Spain. It appears that Google managed to sort out some of the shortage issues, and it can confidently launch its new flagships in even more countries.

Google Italy (in Italian) announced the news today in a blog post (via AndroidPolice) and shared that the two flagships will be available in limited quantities. The Pixel 6 will start at €649, while the Pixel 6 Pro will launch from €899 for the base, 128GB versions.

"We are delighted to announce the availability of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Spain and Italy. Due to the high demand for Pixel 6 devices, coupled with global supply chain issues, we will launch a limited amount of devices and expect to sell them quickly, ”said Michiel van Eldik, Vice President of Devices & Services for EMEA . "We are honored by the positive response received from our Spanish and Italian supporters following the announcement of the availability of the Pixel 6 and therefore wanted to allow them to try the first real Google phone." - Translated by Google.

