Google Pixel 6 might be the most anticipated smartphone of 2021. All the companies including Apple, Samsung, and even OnePlus release their new flagship smartphone every year. However, Google has fallen behind the competition in the recent years. But when Google previewed Pixel 6 in August, it got us really excited. True high-end glass and metal body, out-of-the-box design, and for the first time, a custom Tensor SoC.

However, even up until now, Google hasn’t announced when the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available. We just know that the smartphone series will be available “this fall.” Now, in another move to tease Pixel buyers, Google has released a “Coming Soon” ad for the Pixel 6.

In the ad, Google shows off the new Android 12’s Material You design on Pixel 6 with its new widgets. It starts with Google showing off its two new music widgets which then transitions into the Pixel 6 home screen. In addition to the music widgets, Google shows off new widgets for weather, Photos, conversations, and the Clock. For those looking for a probable release date in the video, there’s some bad news. Google shows the time and date as October 1, 9:30 AM — the time video was released. So, Google is still not telling us when it will actually unveil the Pixel 6.

Everything including the smartphone’s camera specs, benchmark, CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, pricing and colors, wireless charging speed, and even the fabric cases have all appeared. Even a hands-on video has surfaced on the web.

Pixel 6 isn’t really that far now. The company has started putting up billboards around New York in the smartphone launch exciting. It’s just a matter of days before Google officially takes wraps off the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Via: 9to5Google