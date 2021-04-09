Earlier today, we reported that Google has shelved the Pixel 5a. As per a rumor, the company axed its plans to launch the next Pixel a-series phone due to the ongoing global chip crisis. However, Google has come forward and stated that the Pixel 5a is in the works and it will launch. However, the company mentioned that it will launch in just two markets.

“Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” — A Google spokesperson

As per the above statement, it is confirmed that Google is indeed working on the Pixel 5a, but it looks like the phone will not go on sale worldwide. The company has said that its upcoming Pixel a-series phone will be limited to the US and Japan. Hence, confirming the limited availability of the device. Further, Google adds that it will launch the Pixel 5a in the same time frame as the Pixel 4a, which was launched in August.

Overall, it seems like Google is affected by the chip supply shortage. Hence, the device is not making its way to markets other than the US or Japan.

According to past rumors, the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. However, it is unclear if it will have support for a high refresh rate or stick to the traditional 60Hz panel. As per leaked renders, it will come equipped with a punch-hole cutout at the upper left corner. It is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera sitting alongside a 16MP ultrawide snapper. Moreover, the Google Pixel 5a is said to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and come with stereo speakers.