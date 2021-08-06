We have received new information about the long-awaited Google Pixel 5a. Back in June, we received rumors suggesting that it could arrive sometime this month, and the latest rumor matches that claim. What’s even better is that we even get a possible launch date and price tag.

According to the latest information from Front Page Tech, the new Google Pixel 5a will arrive later this month, on August 26, to be more specific, and it is said that it will arrive with a $450 price tag. And if you want to get your hands on one, you will have to be in the United States or Japan, as it will be limited to just these two markets.

The new Google Pixel 5a is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 6GB RAM under the hood. It is also believed to have a 6.4-inch display with 60Hz or up to 90Hz refresh rates. It won’t feature wireless charging, but it will have a 4650mAh battery which means you will get more than enough juice to get through the day. We could also get an IP67 rating and a headphone jack.

Now, don’t expect major improvements in the camera department, as it’s supposed to use the same camera used in the Pixel 5, which means enough power to get great shots, as in with every Pixel device. You will also have to settle for one color option, as it would only be available in Mostly Black. The new Google Pixel 5a would also follow the same design language found in most Pixel phones.

If you want a radical new design, we suggest you skip the Google Pixel 5a and wait for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch. This new device will arrive with the new Google Tensor Soc, flagship specifications, several color options to choose from, and more.

Source Front Page Tech