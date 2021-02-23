Well, another upcoming Google phone has just leaked in all its glory, continuing the rich tradition of Google loosely guarding its hardware secrets. This time, the centerstage is being taken by the Pixel 5a, the successor to the beloved Pixel 4a. The leak, which comes courtesy of OnLeaks (via Voice), shows the Pixel 5a in all its glory, flaunting a very, very familiar design. Actually, scratch that. The Pixel 5a looks identical to the Pixel 4a 5G.

A design identical to the Pixel 4a 5G, but I'll take it

Over at the front, you get the same clean design as the Pixel 4a – slim bezels on the top and slides, a noticeable chin, and a selfie camera hole-punch in the top-left corner. The OLED display reportedly measures 6.2-inches with an FHD+ resolution, but it is unclear if the Pixel 5a makes the jump to a 90Hz refresh rate, or sticks to a traditional 60Hz panel like its predecessor.

Image: OnLeaks / Voice

At the back, there is a squircle (square with rounded corners) camera island with two imaging lenses and an LED flash. Yes, two cameras, up from the single snapper on the Pixel 4a. The leak doesn’t go much into detail about the imaging hardware, but the second snapper is likely an ultra-wide-angle camera. The configuration is said to be the same as the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 though.

Finally, two rear cameras!

And given Google’s love for using the same camera hardware on its phones over and over again, we can expect a 12MP primary camera sitting alongside a 16MP ultrawide snapper at the back. While that might sound like a bummer, Google keeps improving the imaging output with each generation by optimizing the sensors and working its computational photography magic. And hey, two sensors offer more versatility to the Pixel 5a compared to the single rear camera on its predecessor, so no complaints there from my side.

Image: OnLeaks / Voice

And oh, the unibody rear panel is again made out of plastic, with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor taking care of authentication duties. The Pixel 5a is retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack, and there are stereo speakers as well. Additionally, the upcoming Google offering is said to be 2.3mm taller, 0.8mm narrower, and 0.6mm thicker than the Pixel 4a 5G.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is still there, and so are the stereo speakers

Unfortunately, there is no word on the rest of the specs such as the processor powering it, battery capacity, memory, etc. Similarly, details about the pricing and launch date are also under the wraps at the moment. But given the Pixel 4a’s launch frame, we can expect the Pixel 5a to make its debut somewhere around August this year, which is also when the first stable build of Android 12 comes out.

Image: OnLeaks / Voice