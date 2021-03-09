Google launched the Pixel 4a not too long ago in August last year, at least going by the usual 12-month product cycle for a phone. But it appears that the company is trying to hasten things a little bit this year with its successor – the Pixel 5a. As per tipster Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5a is going to make its debut on June 11 this year, almost two months ahead of the usual 1-year cycle, as previous rumors speculated an August launch that also aligns with the stable release of Android 12.

Source has confirmed and followed up:



The Pixel device coming on June 11th is the Pixel 5a. https://t.co/vBWFomSjvW — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 9, 2021

The leakster recently mentioned that a new Google phone will break cover on June 11 without revealing a name, and that it will be preceded by the launch of new Pixel Buds that will arrive in April this year. And unsurprisingly – for a Google phone, that is – the Pixel 5a was recently leaked in the form of some high-resolution renders rocking a familiar design and an upgraded dual rear camera setup.

New Pixel Buds are likely coming in April this year

You get a familiar all-black polycarbonate build with a white power button to provide that signature dual-tone aesthetic element. The Pixel 5a will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, and there will be a circular hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner – just like the Pixel 4a. However, we are not sure if Google is going to upgrade the screen refresh rate to 90Hz this time around.

Image: OnLeaks / Voice

Over at the back though, things will be slightly different. We see a dual-camera module similar to the one we got on the Pixel 4a 5G, which means the Pixel 5a will finally add a second camera that will likely use an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the 3.5mm headphone jack has been retained as well. As for the overall footprint, the Pixel 5a is said to be 2.3mm taller, but 0.8mm narrower compared to the Pixel 4a 5G.