The wait for the arrival of the Google Pixel 4a may soon be coming to an end. The device is supposed to launch next week, but we are already starting to see mentions of its successor, the Google Pixel 5a.

The new Google Pixel 4a may finally be launched on August 3, but now we get information about the Google Pixel 5a. The Pixel 4a’s successor was mentioned today in the Android Open Source Project. This means that Google is so satisfied with the Pixel 3a’s results that they’re already planning on a new affordable device for 2021. Now, we must only hope that this device doesn’t make us wait too long for it to launch.

Source 9to5Google