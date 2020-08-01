Google Pixel 4a
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The wait for the arrival of the Google Pixel 4a may soon be coming to an end. The device is supposed to launch next week, but we are already starting to see mentions of its successor, the Google Pixel 5a.

The new Google Pixel 4a may finally be launched on August 3, but now we get information about the Google Pixel 5a. The Pixel 4a’s successor was mentioned today in the Android Open Source Project. This means that Google is so satisfied with the Pixel 3a’s results that they’re already planning on a new affordable device for 2021. Now, we must only hope that this device doesn’t make us wait too long for it to launch.

Source 9to5Google

You May Also Like
Apple is now the most valuable publicly traded company on the planet
Apple released its third quarter financial report for the fiscal year 2020…
iPhone 11 Pro review
We could have pricing, storage options and battery sizes for every iPhone 12 variant
A reliable leaker has recently posted the possible prices, storage options and battery sizes of the complete iPhone 12 lineup
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 battery capacity and possible release date have leaked
It seems that we may have to wait longer than expected for the arrival of the new iPhone 12 with 5G support