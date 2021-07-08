We can’t say that we have a defined launch window set for the affordable line of Google Pixel devices. The Google Pixel 3a was the first iteration of this rather popular series, and it was launched back on May 8, 2019. Its successor, the Google Pixel 4a, was launched last year on August 3. And it seems that the ongoing chip shortage will also delay the launch of its new affordable version of the Google Pixel 5 until August since rumors suggested that it was scheduled to launch last month. And it seems that we are getting closer to the possible launch of the Google Pixel 5a, as the device has recently been spotted at the FCC.

It seems that the Google Pixel 5a may soon make its debut. Three variants of the new Google device have been spotted at the FCC for certification, which is one of the key steps for Google to complete before making an official launch of its new mid-ranger.

2 new Google FCC phone certifications: A4RG1F8F & A4RG4S1M (both Qualcomm SoC). "FCC ID: A4RG1F8F (original model: G1F8F) and FCC ID: A4RG4S1M (variant model: GR0M2, G4S1M) are HW identical except components depopulated for FR1 n41." pic.twitter.com/vyxcOqGsLe — cstark27 (@Cstark_27) July 8, 2021

The new Google Pixel 5a is expected to look pretty much like its predecessor in size and design. Rumors also claim that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset will power the new phone, which is the same processor found under the hood of the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a.

The devices were spotted by Twitter user cstark27, who then shared the information. It seems that there are two listings for the Google Pixel 5a, one of which will have more support for sub-6 GHz 5G bands, and one model also will have its CDMA network disabled by software. However, the document mentions three different model numbers for the upcoming Pixel 5a, including G1F8F, G4S1M, and GR0M2.

The FCC filing doesn’t provide further information, but we already have tons of information about the upcoming device. However, you have to remember that this new phone will only arrive in limited quantities, and it seems that it will only be available for purchase in the United States and Japan.

