Google is rumored to announce Pixel 5a later today. Yesterday, some images of the Pixel 5a’s components leaked revealing information about the upcoming smartphone. Today, the Japanese carrier Softbank accidentally shared the official promo video of Google Pixel 5a 5G almost confirming its imminent launch.

The video was first spotted by Twitter user SaranByte. We have since downloaded (and embedded) the video above in case the user deletes the tweet. In the video, a woman is shown taking pictures of a cat using Pixel 5a. It shows the portrait mode capabilities of the upcoming Google smartphone, with the woman taking good quality portrait shots of a moving cat using the Pixel 5a.

Towards the end, the video shows Pixel 5a with the text “High Performace, at a surprising cost” (translated to English from Japenese using Google Lens) written next to it. Other than this, the video doesn’t reveal anything else — apart from the fact that Google Pixel 5a will indeed launch in Japan along with the United States.

Pixel 5a is said to be the cheaper 5G offering from the search engine giant. The smartphone is expected to come with a rubberized back and power button, as opposed to plastic in the previous generation. The design, as shown in the video, is expected to be the typical Pixel design with a circular fingerprint sensor at the back and a camera array at the top left corner. It is also expected to host a bigger 4,680 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

What are your expectations from the upcoming Google smartphone? Are you considering buying it given that Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in a couple of months (at least that’s what is expected)? Let us know in the comments section down below!