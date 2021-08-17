Pixel 5a promo video japan

Google is rumored to announce Pixel 5a later today. Yesterday, some images of the Pixel 5a’s components leaked revealing information about the upcoming smartphone. Today, the Japanese carrier Softbank accidentally shared the official promo video of Google Pixel 5a 5G almost confirming its imminent launch.

The video was first spotted by Twitter user SaranByte. We have since downloaded (and embedded) the video above in case the user deletes the tweet. In the video, a woman is shown taking pictures of a cat using Pixel 5a. It shows the portrait mode capabilities of the upcoming Google smartphone, with the woman taking good quality portrait shots of a moving cat using the Pixel 5a.

Towards the end, the video shows Pixel 5a with the text “High Performace, at a surprising cost” (translated to English from Japenese using Google Lens) written next to it. Other than this, the video doesn’t reveal anything else — apart from the fact that Google Pixel 5a will indeed launch in Japan along with the United States.

    Google pixel 4a

    Pixel 5a is said to be the cheaper 5G offering from the search engine giant. The smartphone is expected to come with a rubberized back and power button, as opposed to plastic in the previous generation. The design, as shown in the video, is expected to be the typical Pixel design with a circular fingerprint sensor at the back and a camera array at the top left corner. It is also expected to host a bigger 4,680 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

    What are your expectations from the upcoming Google smartphone? Are you considering buying it given that Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in a couple of months (at least that’s what is expected)? Let us know in the comments section down below!




    An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

    Contact: [email protected]

    You May Also Like
    OPPO flagship
    OPPO getting closer to kill the notch on its third attempt
    It seems that OPPO is getting closer to leave the notch in the past, as its new tech allows its UD display cameras to deliver nice images
    Wear OS by Google and Samsung Bixby support assistants
    Wear OS 3 to support third party assistants, including Samsung Bixby
    Wear OS 3 brings a ton of new features and enhancements, including the support of having third-party smart assistants such as Samsung Bixby.
    gta vice city remaster
    Rockstar potentially remastering GTA trilogy across the board: What does it mean for you?
    Get ready to explore the streets of Vice City, again!